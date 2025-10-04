PFG Investments LLC Sells 400 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. $TREX

PFG Investments LLC cut its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,040 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Trex by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Trex by 13,708.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 96,795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after acquiring an additional 96,094 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Trex by 12.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP boosted its holdings in Trex by 16.5% in the first quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 60,953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 8,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Trex by 494.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 30,358 shares during the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on TREX. DA Davidson set a $65.00 target price on Trex and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 10th. B. Riley upgraded Trex to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.93.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Amy M. Fernandez sold 1,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $98,708.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 22,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,123.54. This represents a 6.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trex Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of TREX opened at $52.66 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.01 and a 12-month high of $80.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.90 and its 200 day moving average is $58.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.49.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. Trex had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 16.53%.The company had revenue of $387.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Trex has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

