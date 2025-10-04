PFG Investments LLC Sells 599 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

PFG Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $121.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.68 and its 200-day moving average is $106.29. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $79.31 and a 12-month high of $121.92.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

