PFG Investments LLC Takes $559,000 Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX

PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 22,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 175,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. now owns 69,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 28,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA now owns 102,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 87,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHX opened at $26.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $26.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.91.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.