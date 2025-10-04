PFG Investments LLC Takes $638,000 Position in Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 349 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth $28,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the second quarter worth $27,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 41.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the second quarter worth $31,000. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FICO has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,590.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Fair Isaac to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,000.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,650.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,300.00 to $1,953.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,130.29.

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,537.50, for a total value of $9,241,912.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 42,138 shares in the company, valued at $64,787,175. This trade represents a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,032 shares of company stock valued at $28,153,015. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

FICO opened at $1,851.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a PE ratio of 72.39, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.35. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 1-year low of $1,300.00 and a 1-year high of $2,402.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,476.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,703.28.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $8.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.75 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $536.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.40 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 32.80% and a negative return on equity of 48.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.25 EPS. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.150-29.150 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 19th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

