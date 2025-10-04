PFG Investments LLC Trims Stake in The Trade Desk $TTD

PFG Investments LLC lowered its position in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,976 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2.4% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2.8% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 5,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 14.3% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $67,624.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,687. This trade represents a 21.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 51,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total transaction of $4,676,622.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 218,246 shares in the company, valued at $19,899,670.28. This represents a 19.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $55.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.94.

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $51.55 on Friday. The Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $42.96 and a 1 year high of $141.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.81. The stock has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.11, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.38.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.24). Trade Desk had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $694.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Trade Desk has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

