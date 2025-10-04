Portsmouth Square, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRSI) Short Interest Up 300.0% in September

Portsmouth Square, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Portsmouth Square Stock Up 62.6%

PRSI stock opened at $3.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.12. Portsmouth Square has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $3.31.

Portsmouth Square (OTCMKTS:PRSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 29th. The company reported ($3.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.37 million during the quarter.

Portsmouth Square Company Profile

Portsmouth Square, Inc owns and operates a hotel under the Hilton brand in San Francisco, California. Its hotel property consists of guest rooms and luxury suites, and related facilities, including a five-level underground parking garage. The company was incorporated in 1967 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

