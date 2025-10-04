ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF $NOBL Position Trimmed by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 227,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,901 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.20% of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF worth $22,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Crane Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Red Crane Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS NOBL opened at $103.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.87. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $89.76 and a one year high of $108.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.11.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

