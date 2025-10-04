Prudential Financial, Inc. $PRU Shares Acquired by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,440,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,859,000 after purchasing an additional 116,079 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 19.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,206,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $469,777,000 after buying an additional 678,028 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,801,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,201,000 after buying an additional 95,021 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,751,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,571,000 after buying an additional 216,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,284,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,449,000 after acquiring an additional 29,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

NYSE PRU opened at $104.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.88. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.38 and a 1 year high of $130.55.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.36. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 2.75%.The company had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. Prudential Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In other news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $438,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 21,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,132.90. The trade was a 15.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.08.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Stories

