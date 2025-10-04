Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Stock Position in Pegasystems Inc. $PEGA

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) by 112.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,173 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,447 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEGA. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the first quarter valued at $151,149,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the first quarter valued at $68,229,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 60.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,337,000 after purchasing an additional 450,951 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 275.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 603,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,933,000 after purchasing an additional 442,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Broad Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the first quarter valued at $21,532,000. 46.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $55.46 on Friday. Pegasystems Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.84 and a twelve month high of $61.00. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.61 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.24.

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $384.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.07 million. Pegasystems had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 13.14%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is presently 10.34%.

PEGA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.83.

In related news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 2,544 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $150,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 11,147 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $648,643.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 119,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,975,118.92. The trade was a 8.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,607 shares of company stock valued at $10,044,574 over the last three months. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

