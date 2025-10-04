Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Stake in Gates Industrial Corporation PLC $GTES

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial Corporation PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 16.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 84,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,775 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Gates Industrial by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 11,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 0.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 121,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 8.7% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 1.9% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 50,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 1.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GTES opened at $25.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 1.25. Gates Industrial Corporation PLC has a 1 year low of $14.70 and a 1 year high of $26.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 5.98%.The business had revenue of $883.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Gates Industrial has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.440-1.520 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Gates Industrial Corporation PLC will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GTES. Wall Street Zen upgraded Gates Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup upped their price target on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Gates Industrial in a research note on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Gates Industrial in a research note on Monday, August 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $35.00 price objective on Gates Industrial in a research note on Monday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.18.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

