Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Sell”

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PYXS. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Pyxis Oncology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pyxis Oncology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

Get Pyxis Oncology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Pyxis Oncology

Pyxis Oncology Price Performance

Shares of PYXS opened at $2.57 on Friday. Pyxis Oncology has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $5.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.29. The stock has a market cap of $159.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.33.

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.82 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Pyxis Oncology will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pyxis Oncology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Pyxis Oncology by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 9,062 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Pyxis Oncology by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 18,128 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Pyxis Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Pyxis Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in Pyxis Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

About Pyxis Oncology

(Get Free Report)

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat cancers. Its lead antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) product candidate is PYX-201, an investigational novel ADC consisting of human immunoglobulin G1 (IgG1), which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with relapsed or refractory solid tumors; and lead immuno-oncology (IO) product candidate is PYX-106, an investigational fully human IgG1 Siglec-15-targeting antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.