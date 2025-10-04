Rail Vision (NASDAQ:RVSN) Raised to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rail Vision (NASDAQ:RVSN – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Rail Vision in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Rail Vision Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rail Vision

NASDAQ:RVSN opened at $0.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of -1.27. Rail Vision has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $2.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rail Vision in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rail Vision in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rail Vision in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 12.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rail Vision Company Profile

Rail Vision Ltd. designs, develops, assembles, and sells railway detection systems for railway operational safety, efficiency, and predictive maintenance in Israel. The company's railway detection systems include various cameras, such as optics, visible light spectrum cameras (video), and thermal cameras that transmit data to a ruggedized on-board computer that is designed to be suitable for the rough environment of a train's locomotive.

