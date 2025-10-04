Regions Financial Corporation $RF Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust reduced its position in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,164 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,602 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 2,064.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 475,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,337,000 after buying an additional 453,710 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 24,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 13,301 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 613,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,326,000 after acquiring an additional 10,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Regions Financial by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 76,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RF shares. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 target price on Regions Financial in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $750,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 90,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,784.15. The trade was a 24.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger W. Jenkins bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.48 per share, for a total transaction of $101,920.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 6,383 shares in the company, valued at $162,638.84. This represents a 167.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

RF stock opened at $26.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.47. Regions Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $17.74 and a 12-month high of $27.96. The firm has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial Corporation will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 49.30%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Stories

