Relx Plc $RELX Shares Purchased by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,510 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 839 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Relx by 612.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Relx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Relx by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Relx by 325.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Relx by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on RELX. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Saturday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Relx Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Relx stock opened at $46.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.95. Relx Plc has a 12-month low of $44.19 and a 12-month high of $56.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $85.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.87.

Relx Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $0.2634 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 170.0%. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is 27.96%.

Relx Profile

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

