Retirement Income Solutions Inc Raises Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,224 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5,900.0% in the first quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.36, for a total value of $12,327,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 74,648,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,269,182,261. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total transaction of $44,052,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,183,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,765,768.80. The trade was a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,097,407 shares of company stock valued at $714,378,504 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $225.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.00.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $187.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $191.05.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The company’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

