Rezolve AI Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:RZLV)

Rezolve AI PLC (NASDAQ:RZLV – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 22,797 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 65% compared to the average daily volume of 13,810 call options.

Rezolve AI Stock Performance

RZLV opened at $6.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.90. Rezolve AI has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $8.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rezolve AI in the first quarter worth about $107,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rezolve AI during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Rezolve AI by 192.5% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 28,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 19,010 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rezolve AI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Rezolve AI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 27.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Rezolve AI in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Rezolve AI from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Rezolve AI from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Rezolve AI in a research note on Friday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Rezolve AI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rezolve AI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Rezolve AI Company Profile

Rezolve AI Plc operates in the mobile commerce industry with its cutting-edge engagement platform powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning. It develops AI-based mobile commerce and engagement solutions, simplifying the purchasing process by providing relevant information and facilitating seamless transactions with a single tap.

Featured Stories

