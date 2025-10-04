Rezolve AI Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:RZLV)

Rezolve AI PLC (NASDAQ:RZLV – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 22,797 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 65% compared to the average daily volume of 13,810 call options.
Rezolve AI Stock Performance
RZLV opened at $6.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.90. Rezolve AI has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $8.45.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rezolve AI in the first quarter worth about $107,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rezolve AI during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Rezolve AI by 192.5% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 28,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 19,010 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rezolve AI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Rezolve AI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 27.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Rezolve AI Company Profile
Rezolve AI Plc operates in the mobile commerce industry with its cutting-edge engagement platform powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning. It develops AI-based mobile commerce and engagement solutions, simplifying the purchasing process by providing relevant information and facilitating seamless transactions with a single tap.
