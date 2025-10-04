Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Riskified from $5.75 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Riskified in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Riskified from $5.50 to $5.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Riskified from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Riskified from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.82.

Get Riskified alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Riskified

Riskified Stock Performance

Riskified stock opened at $4.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.83. Riskified has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $5.99. The company has a market capitalization of $760.11 million, a PE ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 1.35.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). Riskified had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $81.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Riskified has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Riskified will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riskified

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RSKD. TFJ Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified during the first quarter valued at $3,615,000. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified during the first quarter valued at $3,498,000. Clearline Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Riskified by 37.3% during the first quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 2,453,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,335,000 after buying an additional 666,175 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified during the second quarter valued at $1,453,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified during the first quarter valued at $1,006,000. 58.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Riskified Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.