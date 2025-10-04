Robbins Farley Has $6.68 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Robbins Farley lessened its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,226 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,501 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 3.1% of Robbins Farley’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Robbins Farley’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hamilton Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.4% during the second quarter. Hamilton Capital Partners LLC now owns 54,109 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 134.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 12,847 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 16.5% during the second quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $338.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 86.32, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.10 and a 12 month high of $374.23.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 60.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price objective (up from $304.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Arete Research raised shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $265.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Broadcom from $255.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total transaction of $2,606,754.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 313,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,932,307.80. This represents a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total transaction of $124,620,194.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 37,722,534 shares in the company, valued at $12,746,821,463.94. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and have sold 666,071 shares valued at $225,623,008. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

