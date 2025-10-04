Royalty Pharma PLC $RPRX Shares Sold by Lbp Am Sa

Lbp Am Sa cut its holdings in Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,026 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 3,146.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 80,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 77,751 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 22.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. 54.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RPRX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Royalty Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $36.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.55. Royalty Pharma PLC has a 12 month low of $24.05 and a 12 month high of $38.00.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $578.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.06 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 44.23%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma PLC will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.87%.

Royalty Pharma Profile

(Free Report)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.