S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Shares Up 14.6% Following Insider Buying Activity

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report) shares were up 14.6% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as GBX 25.79 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 25.15 ($0.34). Approximately 10,387,470 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 303% from the average daily volume of 2,579,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.95 ($0.30).

Specifically, insider Wesley ter Haar acquired 164,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 23 per share, with a total value of £37,854.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SFOR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on S4 Capital from GBX 32 to GBX 26 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on S4 Capital from GBX 55 to GBX 45 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut their price target on S4 Capital from GBX 30 to GBX 25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 32.

S4 Capital Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 21.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 25.37. The stock has a market cap of £159.08 million, a PE ratio of -55.03, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

S4 Capital (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 15th. The company reported GBX 0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that S4 Capital plc will post 6.6098807 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About S4 Capital

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

