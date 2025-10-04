S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Stock Price Up 14.6% on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report) traded up 14.6% during trading on Saturday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 25.79 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 25.15 ($0.34). 10,387,470 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 303% from the average session volume of 2,579,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.95 ($0.30).

Specifically, insider Wesley ter Haar purchased 164,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 23 per share, for a total transaction of £37,854.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on S4 Capital from GBX 32 to GBX 26 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Peel Hunt lowered their price objective on S4 Capital from GBX 30 to GBX 25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on S4 Capital from GBX 55 to GBX 45 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S4 Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 32.

S4 Capital Stock Up 14.6%

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 21.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 25.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of £159.08 million, a PE ratio of -55.03, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05.

S4 Capital (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 15th. The company reported GBX 0.20 EPS for the quarter. Analysts expect that S4 Capital plc will post 6.6098807 EPS for the current year.

S4 Capital Company Profile

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

Featured Stories

