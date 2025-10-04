S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Trading 14.6% Higher After Insider Buying Activity

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report) shot up 14.6% on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as GBX 25.79 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 25.15 ($0.34). 10,387,470 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 303% from the average session volume of 2,579,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.95 ($0.30).

Specifically, insider Wesley ter Haar acquired 164,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 23 per share, with a total value of £37,854.09.

Get S4 Capital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SFOR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of S4 Capital from GBX 32 to GBX 26 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Peel Hunt decreased their price objective on shares of S4 Capital from GBX 30 to GBX 25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of S4 Capital from GBX 55 to GBX 45 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 32.

S4 Capital Trading Up 14.6%

The stock has a market cap of £159.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 21.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 25.37.

S4 Capital (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 15th. The company reported GBX 0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that S4 Capital plc will post 6.6098807 EPS for the current year.

About S4 Capital

(Get Free Report)

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for S4 Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S4 Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.