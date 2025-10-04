Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF $SCHE Stock Position Trimmed by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,638 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,855,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,984 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 311.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,653,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765,078 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,586,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,869,000 after buying an additional 108,331 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 2,122,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,505,000 after buying an additional 8,151 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,113,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,277,000 after buying an additional 112,472 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $33.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.81. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.11 and a 52 week high of $33.84.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

