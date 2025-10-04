Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHO Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 749,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,166 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $18,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $24.36 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $24.06 and a 12-month high of $24.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.32.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

