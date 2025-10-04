SEEEN (LON:SEEN) Stock Price Down 10% – Here’s Why

SEEEN plc (LON:SEEN – Get Free Report) dropped 10% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.50 ($0.06). Approximately 833 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 252,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5 ($0.07).

The firm has a market cap of £6.24 million and a PE ratio of -89.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4.22.

SEEEN delivers the first AI-powered Video Experience Platform. Our technology gives you precise control over your video content, increases video inventory, and delivers more immediate, relevant and personal audience experiences that are designed for action at the point of inspiration. Our products include CreatorSuite, JetStream and Dialog-To-Clip (https://seeen.com/premiere-plug-in).

