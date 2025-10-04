Short Interest in Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Decreases By 57.0%

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 43,900 shares, a decrease of 57.0% from the August 31st total of 102,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Aptevo Therapeutics Trading Down 1.4%

Aptevo Therapeutics stock opened at $1.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.18. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $381.10.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($8.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($83.20) by $74.80. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -15.84 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics stock. Birchview Capital LP purchased a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. ( NASDAQ:APVO Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Birchview Capital LP owned about 1.32% of Aptevo Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on APVO. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Aptevo Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Aptevo Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptevo Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage research and development biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. It develops its products using ADAPTIR and ADAPTIR-FLEX platforms to generate monospecific, bispecific, and multi-specific antibody candidates capable of enhancing the human immune system against cancer cells.

