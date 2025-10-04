Short Interest in Toews Agility Shares Dynamic Tactical Income ETF (BATS:THY) Rises By 182.4%

Toews Agility Shares Dynamic Tactical Income ETF (BATS:THY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,800 shares, a growth of 182.4% from the August 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Toews Agility Shares Dynamic Tactical Income ETF Price Performance

THY stock opened at $22.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.20 million, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toews Agility Shares Dynamic Tactical Income ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Toews Agility Shares Dynamic Tactical Income ETF stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Toews Agility Shares Dynamic Tactical Income ETF (BATS:THY – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,951 shares during the quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC owned approximately 9.64% of Toews Agility Shares Dynamic Tactical Income ETF worth $3,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Toews Agility Shares Dynamic Tactical Income ETF Company Profile

The Toews Agility Shares Dynamic Tactical Income ETF (THY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds that seeks current income, while limiting risk, by investing in global high-yield bonds and equities based on technical factors.

