Short Interest in Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) Increases By 300.0%

Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Toyota Industries Price Performance

OTCMKTS TYIDY opened at $113.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.42 and its 200 day moving average is $108.61. Toyota Industries has a 12 month low of $67.30 and a 12 month high of $133.93.

About Toyota Industries

Further Reading

Toyota Industries Corporation manufactures and sells textiles machinery, materials handling equipment, automobiles, and automobile parts in Japan, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Automobile, Materials Handling Equipment, and Textile Machinery segments. It provides vehicles; gasoline and diesel engines for automobiles and industrial equipment; turbochargers and foundry parts; car air-conditioning compressors; car electronics comprising DC-DC converters, in-vehicle chargers, on-board chargers and DC-DC converter units, and DC-AC inverters; batteries; and stamping dies, including automotive and lift truck stamping dies.

