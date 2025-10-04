Signaturefd LLC Acquires 214 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $VGIT

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGIT. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $59.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.90 and a 200 day moving average of $59.44. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $57.40 and a 1-year high of $60.49.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

