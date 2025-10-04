Signaturefd LLC Acquires 300 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF $DFIV

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 164,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after acquiring an additional 14,798 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,995,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,549,000 after acquiring an additional 10,686 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 24.9% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of DFIV opened at $46.63 on Friday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12-month low of $34.28 and a 12-month high of $46.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.57.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

