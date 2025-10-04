Signaturefd LLC Buys 92 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated $RGA

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Point Inc. boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

RGA opened at $197.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $159.25 and a 52-week high of $233.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $190.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.32.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.58 by ($0.86). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.48 earnings per share. Reinsurance Group of America’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is presently 32.29%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $237.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $249.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.50.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

