Signaturefd LLC Decreases Holdings in WPP PLC $WPP

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of WPP PLC (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 886 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in WPP were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WPP. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WPP during the 4th quarter valued at about $962,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of WPP by 323.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of WPP by 108,722.2% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 9,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 9,785 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in WPP by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceera Investments LLC grew its holdings in WPP by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 28,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 12,430 shares during the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPP Stock Performance

NYSE WPP opened at $24.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.70. WPP PLC has a 52-week low of $23.43 and a 52-week high of $57.37. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.95.

WPP Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.5033 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1,060.0%. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.21%.

WPP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Saturday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

