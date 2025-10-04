Signaturefd LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF $SPMD

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $57.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.13. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $43.99 and a 12 month high of $59.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.80.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

