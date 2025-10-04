Signaturefd LLC Has $130,000 Position in T-Rex 2X Long MSTR Daily Target ETF $MSTU

Signaturefd LLC lowered its position in T-Rex 2X Long MSTR Daily Target ETF (BATS:MSTU – Free Report) by 78.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,000 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in T-Rex 2X Long MSTR Daily Target ETF were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scientech Research LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Rex 2X Long MSTR Daily Target ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,740,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of T-Rex 2X Long MSTR Daily Target ETF by 60.0% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 308,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 115,610 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of T-Rex 2X Long MSTR Daily Target ETF by 329.5% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 288,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 221,100 shares during the period. Correct Capital Wealth Management raised its position in shares of T-Rex 2X Long MSTR Daily Target ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Correct Capital Wealth Management now owns 202,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 17,410 shares during the period. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in shares of T-Rex 2X Long MSTR Daily Target ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $546,000.

T-Rex 2X Long MSTR Daily Target ETF Stock Performance

BATS:MSTU opened at $5.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.05.

T-Rex 2X Long MSTR Daily Target ETF Profile

The T-Rex 2X Long MSTR Daily Target ETF (MSTU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund aims to provide 2x leveraged exposure to the daily price movement of MicroStrategy Inc stock (NYSE: MSTR), less fees and expenses. MSTU was launched on Sep 18, 2024 and is issued by Tuttle Capital Management.

