Signaturefd LLC Has $135,000 Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. $HQY

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in HealthEquity during the first quarter worth $28,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 269,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 40.0% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in HealthEquity during the first quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 1,794 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $182,503.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 53,225 shares in the company, valued at $5,414,579.25. This trade represents a 3.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Delano Ladd sold 6,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $564,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 79,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,477,604.16. This represents a 7.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Price Performance

HQY stock opened at $88.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.07 and a 12 month high of $116.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.72.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

