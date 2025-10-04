Signaturefd LLC Has $139,000 Stake in PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk $TLK

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) by 12.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk by 19.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 884,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,071,000 after buying an additional 143,928 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk by 142.6% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 81,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 48,073 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk by 630.5% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk by 541.8% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk by 106.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 855,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,633,000 after purchasing an additional 440,426 shares during the last quarter.

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk Trading Down 2.3%

TLK stock opened at $18.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.07. PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk has a 52 week low of $13.15 and a 52 week high of $20.98. The company has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.61.

Several equities analysts have commented on TLK shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk in a report on Saturday, September 27th. New Street Research downgraded shares of PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk Company Profile

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

