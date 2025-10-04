Signaturefd LLC Has $143,000 Holdings in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. $NOG

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 365.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 3.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 100,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 350.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 40,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 200.3% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $25.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.89. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.88 and a 1-year high of $44.31. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.61.

Northern Oil and Gas Announces Dividend

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $706.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.54 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.62%.The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.2%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NOG. Morgan Stanley downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “positive” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, August 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

