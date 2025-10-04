Signaturefd LLC Has $153,000 Stock Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. $UHS

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 843 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 931,355 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $173,381,000 after buying an additional 340,966 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 329.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 404,806 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,081,000 after buying an additional 310,531 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,555,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 241,164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $43,687,000 after buying an additional 131,305 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 242,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,566,000 after buying an additional 128,900 shares during the period. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on UHS shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $259.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $243.00 to $203.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.08.

Universal Health Services Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE:UHS opened at $207.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $183.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.99. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.33 and a 1 year high of $240.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $5.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 7.66%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.31 earnings per share. Universal Health Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.000-21.000 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.21%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

