Signaturefd LLC Has $171,000 Position in CNA Financial Corporation $CNA

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $887,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 37.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,665 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $470,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 57.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 556,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,275,000 after purchasing an additional 11,019 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of CNA Financial in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

CNA Financial Price Performance

Shares of CNA Financial stock opened at $46.41 on Friday. CNA Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $43.29 and a 1-year high of $51.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.29. CNA Financial had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CNA Financial Corporation will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

CNA Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is 57.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Scott R. Lindquist sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $488,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 89,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,386,408.27. The trade was a 10.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Dino Robusto sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $289,062.50. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 680,588 shares in the company, valued at $31,477,195. This trade represents a 0.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,880 shares of company stock worth $1,493,865 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CNA Financial Profile

(Free Report)

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.