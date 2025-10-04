Signaturefd LLC Has $171,000 Stock Position in Invesco Ltd. $IVZ

Signaturefd LLC reduced its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 40.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,449 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. Kendall Capital Management bought a new stake in Invesco in the second quarter worth approximately $309,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Invesco by 50.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 16,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Invesco by 0.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 121,282 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Invesco by 30.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 29,589 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 6,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Invesco in the second quarter worth approximately $263,000. 66.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco alerts:

Invesco Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $24.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.48. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $24.21. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Invesco had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 10.68%.The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 90.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Invesco news, Director Stephanie Butcher sold 103,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $2,282,607.04. Following the transaction, the director owned 29,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,392.60. The trade was a 77.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Invesco from $16.25 to $16.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Invesco in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Invesco in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Invesco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.92.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Invesco

Invesco Profile

(Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.