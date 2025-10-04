Signaturefd LLC Makes New $168,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF $EDEN

Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 31,033.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $391,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Denmark ETF Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of EDEN stock opened at $113.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.83. iShares MSCI Denmark ETF has a 52 week low of $54.51 and a 52 week high of $71.11. The company has a market cap of $226.24 million, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares MSCI Denmark ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (EDEN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Denmark IMI 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Danish stocks. EDEN was launched on Jan 25, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

