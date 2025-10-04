Signaturefd LLC Purchases 308 Shares of Matador Resources Company $MTDR

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,032 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Matador Resources by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $885,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Matador Resources by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,570 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 7,369 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTDR opened at $45.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.84 and its 200 day moving average is $46.75. Matador Resources Company has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $64.04.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The energy company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $895.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.86 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Matador Resources Company will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.30%.

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.17 per share, with a total value of $245,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,817.02. This trade represents a 311.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher P. Calvert purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.77 per share, for a total transaction of $47,770.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer directly owned 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,375. This represents a 2.74% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 11,380 shares of company stock valued at $549,188 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Monday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

