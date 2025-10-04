Signaturefd LLC Purchases 715 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. $BBY

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 45.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,298 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 342 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Best Buy by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 431 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $76.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.81 and a 200 day moving average of $70.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.04. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $54.99 and a one year high of $101.04.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The technology retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. Best Buy had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 47.32%. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Best Buy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on BBY shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total transaction of $154,901.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 20,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,545,332.32. This represents a 9.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 196,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $14,511,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,833 shares of company stock valued at $14,941,472 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

