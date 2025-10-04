Signaturefd LLC Sells 111 Shares of Fabrinet $FN

Signaturefd LLC decreased its position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 498 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FN. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 353.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 163,200.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Price Performance

Shares of FN opened at $365.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $343.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.16. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.84 and a beta of 1.05. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $148.55 and a 1-year high of $397.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fabrinet

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $909.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Fabrinet has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.750-2.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fabrinet news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 9,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.52, for a total transaction of $3,134,723.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 46,024 shares in the company, valued at $15,165,828.48. This trade represents a 17.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Harpal Gill sold 14,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.15, for a total transaction of $5,044,195.45. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 13,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,966,062.45. The trade was a 50.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,049 shares of company stock worth $9,360,401 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Fabrinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $234.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $184.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.17.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

