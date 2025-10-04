Signaturefd LLC Sells 1,119 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Corporation $BEPC

Signaturefd LLC cut its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 17.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 178.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 5.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after buying an additional 6,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 117.5% during the first quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 96,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 51,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE BEPC opened at $35.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.56. Brookfield Renewable Corporation has a 12 month low of $23.73 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -40.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Brookfield Renewable Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.373 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is presently -167.42%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BEPC. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Brookfield Renewable from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

