Signaturefd LLC Sells 2,418 Shares of Piedmont Realty Trust, Inc. $PDM

Signaturefd LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Piedmont Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,418 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Piedmont Realty Trust were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Piedmont Realty Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Piedmont Realty Trust by 13.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 13,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Piedmont Realty Trust by 7.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Piedmont Realty Trust by 5.3% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 46,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Piedmont Realty Trust by 3.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 75,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PDM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Piedmont Realty Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Piedmont Realty Trust in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Piedmont Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

Shares of NYSE:PDM opened at $8.74 on Friday. Piedmont Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.46 and a 1-year high of $11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 1.52.

Piedmont Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Piedmont Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.32% and a negative net margin of 12.10%.The company had revenue of $111.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Piedmont Realty Trust’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Piedmont Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.380-1.440 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Piedmont Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

