Signaturefd LLC Sells 273 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF $COWZ

Signaturefd LLC reduced its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Instrumental Wealth LLC grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 142,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 123.5% during the second quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 17,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 9,683 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 102,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

BATS COWZ opened at $57.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.91. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $46.64 and a 52-week high of $61.92. The company has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

