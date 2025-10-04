Signaturefd LLC Sells 470 Shares of Amer Sports, Inc. $AS

Signaturefd LLC reduced its stake in Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Amer Sports were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Amer Sports by 1,402.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 441,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,805,000 after acquiring an additional 412,229 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Amer Sports by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,160,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,020,000 after acquiring an additional 238,937 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Amer Sports in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Amer Sports by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Amer Sports in the 1st quarter valued at $995,000. 40.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amer Sports Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of AS opened at $34.39 on Friday. Amer Sports, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.72 and a 52 week high of $42.36. The firm has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 3.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amer Sports ( NYSE:AS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. Amer Sports had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Amer Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amer Sports has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.820 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.200-0.220 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amer Sports, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KGI Securities set a $44.30 price target on shares of Amer Sports and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Amer Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. HSBC set a $50.00 price target on shares of Amer Sports and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Amer Sports from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.49.

About Amer Sports

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

