Signaturefd LLC Sells 725 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. $CHRW

Signaturefd LLC reduced its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 30.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth $234,304,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 144.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 784,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,292,000 after buying an additional 463,216 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth $40,825,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 30.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,703,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $174,393,000 after buying an additional 396,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 76.3% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 705,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,272,000 after buying an additional 305,368 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Arun Rajan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total value of $304,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 130,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,898,148.34. The trade was a 1.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 5,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total value of $664,079.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 65,728 shares in the company, valued at $7,640,222.72. The trade was a 8.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,577 shares of company stock valued at $1,714,544 over the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHRW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Susquehanna set a $165.00 target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.19.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 0.5%

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $135.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.68 and a 52 week high of $138.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.60.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.12. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 3.14%.The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 56.49%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

