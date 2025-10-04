Signaturefd LLC Sells 776 Shares of Avnet, Inc. $AVT

Signaturefd LLC cut its position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kendall Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 4.2% in the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 149,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 0.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 32.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 8.2% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 62,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after buying an additional 4,758 shares during the period. Finally, Phillips Wealth Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Avnet stock opened at $51.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.43. Avnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.22 and a 52 week high of $59.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.06.

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. Avnet had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.08%.The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th. Avnet’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVT. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Avnet in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Avnet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Avnet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

